SLP 352 by allsop
352 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Elder tree berries.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Fascinating fruit. Poisonous and yet not if you cook them. I like their dark colour
August 21st, 2024  
@casablanca You are right about their toxicity but I have in the past made rather nice Elderberry Wine!
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
