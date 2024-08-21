Sign up
Photo 691
SLP 352
352 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Elder tree berries.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
tree
,
leaf
,
berries
,
still life
,
elder
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating fruit. Poisonous and yet not if you cook them. I like their dark colour
August 21st, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
You are right about their toxicity but I have in the past made rather nice Elderberry Wine!
August 21st, 2024
