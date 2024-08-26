Previous
SLP 357 by allsop
Photo 696

SLP 357

357 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
You managed to give this such a warm vintage look. Nicely done.
August 26th, 2024  
