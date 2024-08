SLP 359

359 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Delwyn challenged me to produce an image 'that conveys the impression of Japanese minimalistic art'. I found this an exacting enterprise but which I thoroughly enjoyed. Luckily I found this fallen lichen and moss covered twig which seemed to me to be the perfect subject for this challenge and when I added the haiku by the master Japanese poet Matsuo Basho (松尾 芭蕉, 1644 – November 28, 1694) it came to life for me.