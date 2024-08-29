Sign up
Previous
Photo 699
SLP 360
360 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A Hosta Leaf.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Tags
leaf
,
hosta
,
still life
,
flora
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shape and detail.
August 29th, 2024
