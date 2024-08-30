Sign up
Photo 700
SLP 361
361 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Some beautiful hand dyed scarves.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
still life
scarves
material
Casablanca
Fabulous colours
August 30th, 2024
