SLP 362 by allsop
Photo 701

SLP 362

362 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Norway Maple leaf is a symbol of perseverance and hardiness in the spirit of Canadians. It is said that those who see the falling of its leaves with their beloved ones will get good blessings.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely ace
So nice with the three different sizes.
August 31st, 2024  
