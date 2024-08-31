Sign up
Photo 701
SLP 362
362 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Norway Maple leaf is a symbol of perseverance and hardiness in the spirit of Canadians. It is said that those who see the falling of its leaves with their beloved ones will get good blessings.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
30th August 2024 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaf
,
maple
,
still life
Susan Wakely
ace
So nice with the three different sizes.
August 31st, 2024
