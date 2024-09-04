Previous
Literature Project #1 Jalaluddin Rumi by allsop
Photo 705

Literature Project #1 Jalaluddin Rumi

First day into my year long daily Literature project.
Quotation:
'Let the beauty you love be what you do. There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the earth.'
Jalaluddin Rumi.

Note: I hope you enjoy this new daily project. It would be great if you could follow along and comment when you would like to, I do appreciate your remarks even if I am too lax in replying to them...apologies for this in advance! Very briefly this project will explore the written word in its many and various forms; sometimes the connection between my photograph and the quotation etc. will be obvious sometimes not so clear, or perhaps a bit of both as in the Rumi quote above. Whatever the case I hope they make you think and if not entertain you.

You will find that most of these photographs will be in the square format, I agree with Bruno Munari writes who writes "The square as a shape is the greatest concentration of a spatial idea, complete within itself. It represents an order that is concise and simultaneously permeated by spiritual symbolism. All other rectangular forms, with their different sides, are to the square a sort of expansion of its rules via the extension of its height or width."
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
JackieR ace
I think I'm going to learn a lot from you this coming year about literature
September 4th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond That would be a bonus :-)
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What an interesting and I am sure thought provoking challenge. I am intrigued by the background picture behind the camera.
September 4th, 2024  
