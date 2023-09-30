Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
10 / 365
Macmillan Coffee Morning 2023
Had our annual fund-raising coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support at church this morning, good time had by all.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1897
photos
31
followers
51
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Latest from all albums
649
363
364
650
342
172
10
365
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T5
Taken
30th September 2023 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close