12 / 365
In the Coffee Shop
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
3% complete
2
1
The Human Condition
X70
6th November 2023 3:12pm
portrait
Lesley
I really like this b&w
November 14th, 2023
