Canterbury Cap by allsop
13 / 365

Canterbury Cap

Me wearing my late brother Peter's Canterbury Cap. Peter was ordained in 1958 and worked all his live as an Anglican Priest until he died aged 88 in 2022.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
