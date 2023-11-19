Sign up
13 / 365
Canterbury Cap
Me wearing my late brother Peter's Canterbury Cap. Peter was ordained in 1958 and worked all his live as an Anglican Priest until he died aged 88 in 2022.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
1979
photos
32
followers
54
following
Tags
self-portrait
,
hat
,
selfie
