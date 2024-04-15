Sign up
36 / 365
Senior Citizen's Housing Mansfield
For my challenge this week Susan asked me to photograph something of architectural interest, so I wandered onto an estate of bungalows built for the elderly of which this is the back of one row.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Tags
architecture
,
housing
,
get-pushed-611
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@wakelys
Thanks Susan for this challenge, hope this sits well with it.
April 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
