Previous
Senior Citizen's Housing Mansfield by allsop
36 / 365

Senior Citizen's Housing Mansfield

For my challenge this week Susan asked me to photograph something of architectural interest, so I wandered onto an estate of bungalows built for the elderly of which this is the back of one row.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys Thanks Susan for this challenge, hope this sits well with it.
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise