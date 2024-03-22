Sign up
Doleful
Coming up to her 2nd anniversary of finding out she has cancer Beryl is in low-spirits at the moment.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
portrait
,
darkroom-emotion
