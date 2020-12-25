Sign up
Photo 2107
Merry Christmas from My Growing Bunch
Hope you are having a blessed day today!!!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
alselfie
,
i jacked up the camera settings
Lin
ace
Love seeing everyone - wishing you all a happy and safe Christmas day ♥
December 25th, 2020
