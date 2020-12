Quirky Christmas

It's been a hard year. In the past month and a half, my family went through 2-3 rounds of COVID quarantine. 3 of the 5 of us had it. 2 together and one a month later. Somehow the other 2 managed to stay healthy?!



Earlier in the year we had another quarantine of a couple weeks.



We weren't with any other family for Thanksgiving or Christmas, which makes for weird, lonelier holidays.



I'm grateful for this family of 5. With 5, it's an instant party.



So glad these are my people.