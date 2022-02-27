Previous
Trailside Tomatoes by alophoto
Photo 2170

Trailside Tomatoes

I went for a hike on a gorgeous sunny Sunday in Ohio. Spring is coming soon and I am so very grateful.

The week was cold, gray and fairly miserable so I appreciate a pretty weekend.

2 hikes down on our Cincinnati Nature Center Hiking Passports.
Photo Details

katy ace
A great start to your hikes for so early in the year, Terrific photo too with all that fabulous light!
February 28th, 2022  
