Photo 2170
Trailside Tomatoes
I went for a hike on a gorgeous sunny Sunday in Ohio. Spring is coming soon and I am so very grateful.
The week was cold, gray and fairly miserable so I appreciate a pretty weekend.
2 hikes down on our Cincinnati Nature Center Hiking Passports.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
nature
hike
A great start to your hikes for so early in the year, Terrific photo too with all that fabulous light!
February 28th, 2022
