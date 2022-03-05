Sign up
Photo 2171
Four Benches
Today I was at a ladies retreat at a beautiful lodge and park in Ohio.
It was an amazing time and perfect weather day.
Here I was taking a few moments to myself to do some stretching, yoga, prayer time and photos under a beautiful shady tree.
Made some new friends, shed some tears, had some laughs, and had a little reminder of college and a taste of heaven on earth.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2171
photos
191
followers
158
following
594% complete
View this month »
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
lake
,
benches
,
silhouettes
,
retreat
