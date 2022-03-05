Previous
Four Benches by alophoto
Photo 2171

Four Benches

Today I was at a ladies retreat at a beautiful lodge and park in Ohio.

It was an amazing time and perfect weather day.

Here I was taking a few moments to myself to do some stretching, yoga, prayer time and photos under a beautiful shady tree.

Made some new friends, shed some tears, had some laughs, and had a little reminder of college and a taste of heaven on earth.
