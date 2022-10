Oh Deer, It's Been Awhile!

Since my last photo, I've been dealing with looking for and buying two cars, starting up the school year again and getting used to a 7:30 start time, dealing with neck pain from the accident and back pain from the job and juggling just too too much. It's overwhelming.



Yesterday, I said, "Enough!" and allowed myself a walk through a local park to refresh and recharge. I met two sweet deer and spent quite a bit if time with them talking and shooting. It was pretty freakin' amazing!



Hope you are well! Me, I'm better now:).