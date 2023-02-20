Previous
Next
Still Holding On by alophoto
Photo 2192

Still Holding On

Just hopping on to say Hello.

Today I had a day off and went to my favorite hiking place with Lucas and my parents for a gorgeous nearly spring hike.

A few weeks ago, I learned that I won 2nd place in two categories of their photo contest and I claimed my prize:). That was my first ever photography win.

Today I got started taking shots for this years competition.

And one of the best parts was that the Spring Peepers were out singing in the pond. So super duper cool to witness the pond absolutely hopping with frogs.

Hope you are all doing well and enjoying your new year.

Oh and this is what these amazing critters sounded like today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNhIprMEL78
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise