Still Holding On

Just hopping on to say Hello.Today I had a day off and went to my favorite hiking place with Lucas and my parents for a gorgeous nearly spring hike.A few weeks ago, I learned that I won 2nd place in two categories of their photo contest and I claimed my prize:). That was my first ever photography win.Today I got started taking shots for this years competition.And one of the best parts was that the Spring Peepers were out singing in the pond. So super duper cool to witness the pond absolutely hopping with frogs.Hope you are all doing well and enjoying your new year.Oh and this is what these amazing critters sounded like today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNhIprMEL78