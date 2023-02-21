Previous
A Perfect Afternoon by alophoto
Photo 2193

A Perfect Afternoon

It was so wonderful to be out waking the dog this afternoon.

One great thing about living in a place that has a cold gray winter is that you super appreciate the nice days.
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
Maggiemae ace
You don't really appreciate anything - until you have to do without it! Lovely muted sun!
February 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
February 21st, 2023  
katy ace
terrific capture of the sun and the gorgeous blue sky
February 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful light!
February 22nd, 2023  
