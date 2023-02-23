Previous
Snow Drops are Popping Up by alophoto
Snow Drops are Popping Up

I'm loving this early start to spring.

Today I was in short sleeves and Birkenstocks.

It's so nice to have my skin in the sunlight again.

Hope you had a great day!!
katy ace
Awesome clarity and shallow DOF at the same time Amanda!
February 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! Would love to see them here, but it's way too hot for them.
February 23rd, 2023  
