Photo 1827
Starlings edited
Lots of starlings gathering in the trees, but black birds against grey sky is tough to capture. Good candidate for some colorful editing. For the etsooi challenge.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
etsooi-116
Maggiemae
ace
Its a bit like a coloured in cobweb! Very appealing and I like it!
December 31st, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
A fabulous edit and lovely tones.
December 31st, 2019
Leave a Comment
