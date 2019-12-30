Previous
Starlings edited
Starlings edited

Lots of starlings gathering in the trees, but black birds against grey sky is tough to capture. Good candidate for some colorful editing. For the etsooi challenge.
30th December 2019

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Maggiemae
Its a bit like a coloured in cobweb! Very appealing and I like it!
December 31st, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs
A fabulous edit and lovely tones.
December 31st, 2019  
