Photo 1826
Tree lights downtown
Photo I liked but had a lot of flaws. Went for the Deep Art Effects edit to use it for the etsooi challenge and them realized it didn’t fall into the time frame...
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie
Some neat editing
December 30th, 2019
