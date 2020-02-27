Sign up
Photo 1886
27february
High key goose walking across the ice, for Flash of Red February week 4, theme high key/low key
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2281
photos
109
followers
162
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th February 2020 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Kara
ace
Great high key!!
February 28th, 2020
