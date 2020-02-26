Sign up
Photo 1885
Duck on ice
For the flash of red February,week 4 —low key.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th February 2020 1:50pm
Tags
for2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
so cute fav
February 27th, 2020
Barb
ace
Well captured! Fav
February 27th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Love the tiny bokeh you have created with your DOF on the waves!
February 27th, 2020
