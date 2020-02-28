Sign up
Photo 1887
28february
Flash of red February week 4. I seem to be alternating high key and low key this week, so tried a low key shot today. Did not get the exact results I wanted; thinking perhaps macro lens was the wrong choice...the learning curve continues!
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2020
Milanie
ace
I like your shot. I've had a heck of a time with the high-key-low-key week! Maybe next year :)
February 29th, 2020
