Photo 1888
First swans
A nice day, the sun was out...so anxious to start those Spring bird watching trips. Not much open water yet, but saw these two swans at Nayanquing on Lake Huron. Last high key for Flash of Red February.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2020
Diana
ace
lovely shot and layers.
March 1st, 2020
