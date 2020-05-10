Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1959
American Coot
10th May 2020
10th May 20
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2410
photos
116
followers
169
following
536% complete
View this month »
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Latest from all albums
397
398
1956
399
1957
400
1958
1959
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th May 2020 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great shot.
May 11th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I have learnt the coot is the duck with the white beak that goes up on to the head. We have some here but they are called Australian Coots - foreigners in other words!
May 11th, 2020
