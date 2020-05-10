Previous
Next
American Coot by amyk
Photo 1959

American Coot

10th May 2020 10th May 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
May 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I have learnt the coot is the duck with the white beak that goes up on to the head. We have some here but they are called Australian Coots - foreigners in other words!
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise