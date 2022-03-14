Sign up
Photo 2631
Archive shot
No photos today, so an archive shot it is. This is from 2015 and it is enlightening to go back that far and see that a lot of what I saved, I wouldn’t save today…nice to see I’ve made some progress!
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
