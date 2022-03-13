Sign up
Photo 2630
Eggshell macro
For the current macro challenge-theme “eggs”. This is an emu eggshell, saved from an Easter breakfast a few years ago.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
2
2
amyK
ace
amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3349
photos
175
followers
232
following
Tags
macro-egg
Corinne C
ace
Great clarity and contrast!
March 14th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
what a cool close up, so much details.
March 14th, 2022
