Eggshell macro by amyk
Eggshell macro

For the current macro challenge-theme “eggs”. This is an emu eggshell, saved from an Easter breakfast a few years ago.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Corinne C ace
Great clarity and contrast!
March 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
what a cool close up, so much details.
March 14th, 2022  
