Photo 2652
dishes, day 4
30 shots, 1 subject…tried using camera tilt to get the effect I wanted; a little more difficult than I anticipated and the dishes are at least 100years old so a little care needed!
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
5
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3378
photos
176
followers
235
following
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2648
2649
658
2650
659
2651
660
2652
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th April 2022 7:22pm
Tags
30-shots2022
Mags
ace
Splendid shot! Yes, care is necessary with your treasure.
April 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
oh yeah, don't drop those! Cool shot
April 5th, 2022
GaryW
Great "tilt" and safe!
April 5th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I love the tilt as well. Different pov and the minimalist shot.
April 5th, 2022
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
April 5th, 2022
