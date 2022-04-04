Previous
dishes, day 4 by amyk
Photo 2652

dishes, day 4

30 shots, 1 subject…tried using camera tilt to get the effect I wanted; a little more difficult than I anticipated and the dishes are at least 100years old so a little care needed!
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Splendid shot! Yes, care is necessary with your treasure.
April 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh yeah, don't drop those! Cool shot
April 5th, 2022  
GaryW
Great "tilt" and safe!
April 5th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I love the tilt as well. Different pov and the minimalist shot.
April 5th, 2022  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
April 5th, 2022  
