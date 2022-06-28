Sign up
Photo 2737
birches
A group of birch trees at Nayanquing Point wildlife area. It always catches my eye…not sure if I’ve captured the look I wanted…
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th June 2022 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chris Cook
ace
You've captured a look that I like. A lot.
June 29th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that really looks lovely
June 29th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
June 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
They look fabulous.
June 29th, 2022
