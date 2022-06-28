Previous
birches by amyk
Photo 2737

birches

A group of birch trees at Nayanquing Point wildlife area. It always catches my eye…not sure if I’ve captured the look I wanted…
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Chris Cook ace
You've captured a look that I like. A lot.
June 29th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that really looks lovely
June 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
June 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
They look fabulous.
June 29th, 2022  
