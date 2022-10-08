Sign up
Photo 2839
3ducks
I believe these are female blue-winged teals. Seen at Shiawassee wildlife refuge, probably on their way south….
8th October 2022
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
30th September 2022 1:41pm
