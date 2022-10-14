Previous
Next
14october by amyk
Photo 2845

14october

A heron recently spotted, in case you need a break from the fall color shots.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
779% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Just guarding his shoreline. It fits right in. Well spotted.
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise