22october by amyk
Photo 2853

22october

Surprised to see a red-winged blackbird; thought they had all left for the season…
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the red wing.
October 23rd, 2022  
Liz Milne
Great capture!
October 23rd, 2022  
