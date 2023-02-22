Previous
Next
landscape3, along the river (b&w, day 22) by amyk
Photo 2976

landscape3, along the river (b&w, day 22)

Flash of Red, day 22 “landscape” taken before today’s big snowstorm
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nicely composed with those trees
February 23rd, 2023  
Rick ace
Lovely capture. And looks like you got a couple of walkers in there also, or so it seems.
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise