Previous
Next
coffee while you wait (day10) by amyk
Photo 3023

coffee while you wait (day10)

30shots/1subject (coffee)…took the car in for service today and noticed the coffee station in the waiting area…edited with Deep Art Effects with a filter, interestingly named “Coffee”.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
828% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise