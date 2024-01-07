Previous
7january by amyk
Photo 3295

7january

For the 52week challenge, week 1 “new”. This is our NEW snow which arrived over night. As you can see, there was no need to shovel walks, plow roads, etc. Maybe Tuesday per the forecasters…
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
902% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
The decaying leaves must put off a tiny bit of heat. Love the capture with the golden ground over, the snowy path and the green trees. Very pretty.
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise