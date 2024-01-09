Previous
9january by amyk
Photo 3297

9january

our turn for some actual snow today…
9th January 2024

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kareen King
Gorgeous winter scene, Amy! :)
January 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love everything about this!
January 10th, 2024  
*lynn ace
fabulous!
January 10th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
This is truly a winter wonderland. BEAUTIFUL!
January 10th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
marvellous scenery
January 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful scene. Love it in b&w.
January 10th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
There is something so peaceful about new snow. This is beautiful
January 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful winter scene.
January 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely wintery scene
January 10th, 2024  
