Photo 3315
a stand-out
The requisite “cardinal in winter” photo with a bit of Snapseed editing.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug
ace
Holiday card perfect. Beautiful capture.
January 28th, 2024
