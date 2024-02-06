Previous
architecture2 by amyk
Photo 3325

architecture2

Flash of red February, week 2 “architecture”. I like the abundance of shapes here.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
All the textures of the building materials really stand out in the b&w.
February 7th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture. Love the stonework.
February 7th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise