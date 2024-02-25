Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3344
black squirrel in b&w
Flash of Red February, week 3 "negative space". when lacking inspiration, there are always squirrels!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4295
photos
199
followers
264
following
916% complete
View this month »
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
Latest from all albums
3339
3340
3341
3342
867
3343
868
3344
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th February 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch- wow he's made short order of that ear of corn!
February 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close