10march by amyk
Photo 3358

10march

Probably a red-tailed hawk, although my hawk ID skills aren’t great. Seen often in our neighborhood; here he was quite high up so not a great capture. Always enjoy spotting them.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre
You have to wait until they fly to see that red tail. The Red-shoulder and Red Tail are so similar. No matter which one he is, you've got a good shot of him here.
March 12th, 2024  
Rick
Sort of looks like the Red Shouldered Hawk,but cant tell for sure. Either one, great shot.
March 12th, 2024  
