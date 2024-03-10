Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3358
10march
Probably a red-tailed hawk, although my hawk ID skills aren’t great. Seen often in our neighborhood; here he was quite high up so not a great capture. Always enjoy spotting them.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4313
photos
203
followers
266
following
920% complete
View this month »
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
Latest from all albums
3353
3354
3355
871
3356
3357
3358
3359
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd March 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You have to wait until they fly to see that red tail. The Red-shoulder and Red Tail are so similar. No matter which one he is, you've got a good shot of him here.
March 12th, 2024
Rick
ace
Sort of looks like the Red Shouldered Hawk,but cant tell for sure. Either one, great shot.
March 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close