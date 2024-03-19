Sign up
Previous
Photo 3367
1st day of Spring
Surprised to see the daffodils planted by the city along the rail trail in bloom…those planted in our yard aren’t nearly this far along. Cold and windy start to Spring; tough to get the daffodil photo with the wind, so this is heavily cropped. :)
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
7
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4322
photos
203
followers
267
following
922% complete
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th March 2024 12:42pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Outstanding closeup!
March 19th, 2024
BillyBoy
Lovely closeup.
March 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful.
March 20th, 2024
Paul J
ace
You did well despite the wind. Nice shot.
March 20th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 20th, 2024
Annie D
ace
glorious!
March 20th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
I wouldn't have guessed that it was anything but warm and sunny (as your daffodil!)
March 20th, 2024
