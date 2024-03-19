Previous
1st day of Spring by amyk
Photo 3367

1st day of Spring

Surprised to see the daffodils planted by the city along the rail trail in bloom…those planted in our yard aren’t nearly this far along. Cold and windy start to Spring; tough to get the daffodil photo with the wind, so this is heavily cropped. :)
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
Outstanding closeup!
March 19th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Lovely closeup.
March 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful.
March 20th, 2024  
Paul J
You did well despite the wind. Nice shot.
March 20th, 2024  
Larry Steager
Beautiful capture.
March 20th, 2024  
Annie D
glorious!
March 20th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
I wouldn't have guessed that it was anything but warm and sunny (as your daffodil!)
March 20th, 2024  
