Photo 3368
rainy days and Mondays…
no….snowy day and Wednesday…but I’m struggling with the prompt for 52week challenge, week 11 “Monday”. Probably over-thinking as usual but this will do. On to week 12…
20th March 2024
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th March 2024 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w11
