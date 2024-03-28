Sign up
Previous
Photo 3376
Easter preparations
…never too old to color eggs…
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
876
3371
3372
877
3373
3374
3375
3376
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th March 2024 3:00pm
Mags
ace
Great preparation and presentation. Been a long time for me.
March 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like fun.
March 28th, 2024
