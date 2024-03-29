Previous
watchful by amyk
Photo 3377

watchful

I was watching this chipmunk through the window; he was watching a squirrel on the feeder and waiting for a turn…. (For 52week challenge, week 13 Nature)
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise