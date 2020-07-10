Sign up
Photo 429
the boys
For the 52 week challenge, week 27 (last weeks theme) -masculinity. Not inspired by the theme, but hate to give up now....a favorite photo from many years ago-husband and sons after a day of ice fishing.
10th July 2020
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2020-w27
bkb in the city
Great theme shot
July 11th, 2020
