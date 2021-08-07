Sign up
Photo 590
in the distance
Still prepping for company arriving tomorrow, so not much photo time. Some hot air balloons in town for a small festival & spotted this one while out with the dog this morning. A truly crap phone shot that I messed with, trying for presentable…
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th August 2021 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great scenic shot and so cool to capture the hot air balloon.
August 8th, 2021
