Previous
Next
in the distance by amyk
Photo 590

in the distance

Still prepping for company arriving tomorrow, so not much photo time. Some hot air balloons in town for a small festival & spotted this one while out with the dog this morning. A truly crap phone shot that I messed with, trying for presentable…
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great scenic shot and so cool to capture the hot air balloon.
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise