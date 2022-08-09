Sign up
Photo 696
3egrets
At last a break from the excessively hot weather, so enjoyed a walk at Nayanquing Point to get my egret “fix”.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
ha ha, I am right with ya! Aren't they so elegant and beautiful. Fantastic shot
August 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Graceful and dignified looking.
August 10th, 2022
