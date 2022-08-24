Previous
24august by amyk
Photo 709

24august

Coralberry shrub flowers are an end of summer/fall flower. Shrub was loaded with bees today, even though the flowers are still tiny.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
They are so tiny! The yellow jacket covers three of the blooms.
August 25th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks llike a wasp perhaps. Glad you didnt get stung
August 25th, 2022  
Bill ace
You are pretty brave to be close to the yellow jacket. Very nice detail on this bee.
August 25th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the bee with the tiny blossom.
August 25th, 2022  
