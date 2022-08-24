Sign up
Photo 709
24august
Coralberry shrub flowers are an end of summer/fall flower. Shrub was loaded with bees today, even though the flowers are still tiny.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
4
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3570
photos
177
followers
238
following
194% complete
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
2790
707
2791
708
2792
2793
709
2794
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
24th August 2022 4:28pm
Mags
ace
They are so tiny! The yellow jacket covers three of the blooms.
August 25th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks llike a wasp perhaps. Glad you didnt get stung
August 25th, 2022
Bill
ace
You are pretty brave to be close to the yellow jacket. Very nice detail on this bee.
August 25th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the bee with the tiny blossom.
August 25th, 2022
